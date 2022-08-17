Submit Release
NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make an announcement related to mental health and distress centres

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to support communities in accessing critical mental health resources and services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom. 

Date
August 18, 2022

Time
10:00 AM (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Tel-Aide Montréal
1857 Maisonneuve blvd West, 5th Floor
Montreal, Quebec
H3G-2K7

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/66279341062

Passcode: 614036

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

Masks are required for those attending the event in person.

