The Best CPaaS Tools to Deliver Customizable Communications on Existing Business Applications, Based on User Reviews

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Communications Platform as a Service Emotional Footprint, naming four providers as Champions.

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions are flexible, API-driven, cloud-based platforms that enable IT to build and customize the engine behind an organization's communications and collaboration infrastructure. Organizations can use CPaaS to quickly embed communications features, such as video or SMS, into core business processes to enhance them. These processes typically include customer service and internal communications, improving customer and employee satisfaction.

To aid organizations searching for the best solution to support their communication strategy, SoftwareReviews has identified the top CPaaS providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 195 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Communications Platform as a Service Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

