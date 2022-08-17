Canada and Manitoba invest in sports and recreation infrastructure projects in Winnipeg and Neepawa

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, announced funding for two sports and recreation infrastructure projects.

Funding will be allocated to the purchase of a new, energy-efficient ice plant for the University of Manitoba's Max Bell Centre, located on the University's Fort Garry campus in Winnipeg. This work is part of the Fort Garry District Energy Upgrade Project, announced in July 2021. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $363,200 and the University of Manitoba is contributing $544,800 towards eligible costs for the project.

In addition, the Government of Canada will also support the development of multi-use trails in Neepawa with an investment of up to $550,000. In the summer, the trails will be available for cycling and walking, and in the winter, the trails will be used for fat biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. This project will provide more options for residents of Neepawa and the surrounding area to stay active and enjoy nature year-round. The Town of Neepawa is also contributing $137,500 towards eligible costs for the project.

Quotes

"Our Government is proud to once again partner with the Government of Manitoba and the University of Manitoba on the Fort Garry District Energy Upgrade Project. Following the investment we made last year, this funding is one more step in transforming the Max Bell Centre into a sustainable, energy-efficient home for our UofM Bisons."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Max Bell Centre on the U of M campus is a critical recreation hub, not only for the university, but the neighbouring community as well. The Neepawa Multi-Use Trail Park project will feature trails suitable for walking, biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and winter fat-biking. There will also be varying degrees of difficulty, from entry level to advanced loops. Our government recognizes the importance of investing in recreation infrastructure to help build healthy, inclusive and vibrant communities. These investments improve the quality of life for Manitobans."

Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"As our community continues to grow, Council understands the importance of ensuring the availability of accessible public spaces that offer a variety of options for recreational and leisure activity. In this regard, we are pleased to have been selected to receive this funding, as it will allow us to work towards completing a fully functional and maintained multi-use trail park."

His Worship Blake McCutcheon, Mayor, Town of Neepawa

"As we build new spaces that create an enriching campus, one that promotes and sustains a culture of active living, it is important to be stewards of the facilities we already have. This investment from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will help extend the life of the Max Bell Centre, providing a venue for Manitobans to enjoy for decades to come."

Dr. Michael Benarroch, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Manitoba

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing up to $913,200 in both projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing up to in both projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. In July 2021 , a federal investment of more than $14 million was announced to upgrade the University of Manitoba's Central Energy Plant and Max Bell Centre with a view to improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the Fort Garry campus.

, a federal investment of more than was announced to upgrade the Central Energy Plant and Max Bell Centre with a view to improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the campus. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 million for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

