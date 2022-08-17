Demand for Professional Digital Marketing Software to Comprise 65% of Global Market Demand, Forecasts Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital marketing software market is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 370 Billion by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market growth can be attributed to the growing preference for mobile phones to gain information on the go. The rapid penetration of smartphones in the market has also provided a significant boost to the consumption of digital media.



From 2015 to 2021, digital marketing software sales compounded at a CAGR of 9%, reaching US$ 56 Billion in value by the end of the said historical period. Prospects further widened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a paradigm shift towards remote business models in the wake of stringent social distancing protocols was witnessed.

Rising penetration of digital media has encouraged the key players to invest significantly in online advertising for better reachability. Furthermore, rapid digitization has changed the way an organization functions by offering companies with various tools to connect with stakeholders in the industry through various social networking and various media.

What is the Contribution of North America in Developing the Market?

Presence of Established Key Players to Develop the Market in North America

As per the estimation at Fact.MR, the region is likely to secure about 44% of the market share in 2022. The significant contribution of the region can be attributed to the presence of established key players in the region. Furthermore, the increasing inclination towards online shopping is expected to offer various opportunities for expansion in the region.

Various companies of the U.S, such as; Cloud Native Computing Foundation and the National Cloud Technologists Association are motivating the usage of cloud computing for the deployment of several high-tech solutions like CRM, marketing automation on cloud platforms.

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Marketing Software Industry Survey

By Service Managed Digital Marketing Services

Professional Digital Marketing Services



By Solution Digital Marketing Software for Campaign Management

Digital Marketing Software for Content Management Digital Marketing Software for Email Marketing Digital Marketing Software for Search Marketing Digital Marketing Software for Marketing Automation Digital Marketing Software for Social Media Digital Marketing Software for CRM Software Digital Marketing Software for Other Solutions



Based on Enterprise Size Digital Marketing Software for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Digital Marketing Software for Large Enterprises



Based on End Use Healthcare Digital Marketing Software

Automotive Digital Marketing Software Media & Entertainment Digital Marketing Software Education Digital Marketing Software Government Digital Marketing Software BFSI Digital Marketing Software Manufacturing Digital Marketing Software Digital Marketing Software for Other End Uses



Based on Deployment Cloud-based Digital Marketing Software

On-premise Digital Marketing Software



Competitive Landscape

The global digital marketing software market players opt for various strategies to expand their market. They also make significant contributions in R&D to innovate their products to secure the forefront position in the market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In April 2021, Adobe Inc, disclosed a partnership with FedEx to enhance e-commerce innovation. The integration will give Adobe merchants access to FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence, which will help them drive demand, reduce cost and gain customer insights.

In April 2021, HubSpot developed its CRM platform by launching Operations Hub. With this platform, users can unify customer data in a connected CRM platform, automate a host of time-consuming tasks, maintain a clean database with ease, and ultimately, play an active role in shaping their company's strategy.

Key players in the Digital Marketing Software Market

Adobe Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HubSpot Inc.

IBM Corporation

Marketo Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

SAP

SAS

Key Takeaways from Digital Marketing Software Market Study

The global digital marketing software market to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022

Professional digital marketing software to accumulate a revenue share worth 65% in 2022

North America to have procured about 44% of the market share in 2021

The cloud segment is expected to secure about 57% of the revenue share in 2021

Asia Pacific to experience significant market expansion, flourishing at a 12% value CAGR until 2032

Global digital marketing software demand to expand 5.6x from 2022 to 2032

