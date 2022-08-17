Announcing the launch of the REAL MEN EAT PLANTS PODCAST

Real Men Eat Plants Podcast: A Plant Based Podcast for plant-based, vegans, vegetarians, and everyone else in between.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Men Eat Plants Podcast debuted on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Real Men Eat Plants announced a new podcast that has debuted in August. The plant-based podcast will air daily, Monday through Friday will be approximately an hour in length, and will feature celebrity guests. In addition, the show will have humorous banter, game-show-style quizzes, and a daily news segment with a plant-based spin.

"The show is really for anyone who lives a plant-based lifestyle, those who are considering it, and anyone who wants to be entertained," said Rich Reynolds, Real Men Eat Plants spokesperson and host of the podcast. "We really want to destroy the myth that 'you need to eat meat to be a man' one show at a time."

The Real Men Eat Plants Podcast bills itself as irreverent, unafraid, and always funny. The main topics of the show will center around sports, pop culture, men's health, and nutrition. Reynolds, who has been vegan since 2019, will be joined by news anchor Sarah Carlson and producer/co-host Eric Rogers.

"Between our hosts and contributors, we will be bringing more than 100 combined years of broadcasting experience to our podcast, which is virtually unprecedented," said Reynolds. "We all have been connecting with audiences for decades, and hopefully we can engage a new group of people in the podcast arena."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Rich and his team as we work to spread the word that you can live your best life and be meat-free," said Bryan Dennstedt, founder, of Real Men Eat Plants. "We hope that our audience will also give our 30-day challenge a try and make steps towards improving their health."

Guests that have already been scheduled to appear in August include:

Star of Baywatch, actress and activist, Alexandra Paul

Olympian and World Champion speed cyclist, Dotsie Bausch

USA Boxing's winningest boxer, Cam F. Awesome

Star of several documentaries, Dr. Michael Klaper

Author and chef, Shane Martin

Esteemed cardiologist, Dr. Kim Williams

Besides the hosts, regular contributors include:

Sportsradio talk host and program director, Sean Thompson

Morning radio co-host and podcast host, Dee Biznatch

Keyboardist and vocalist, Harris Lemberg

Actor, comedian, and musician, Lon Tremain-Woodcock

Plus the musical talents of Road Trip

Real Men Eat Plants is a website that was born as a way for plant-based eaters to stay focused and to help drive change in the world. The site has blogs, recipes, merchandise, and a 30-Day Challenge to go vegetarian or vegan. About Rich Reynolds: Rich started his broadcast career at a suburban Chicago radio station when he was just 17 years old. He has hosted sports, political, and lifestyle talk shows does sports play-by-play, has been the sports editor for two newspapers, and is a public address announcer for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as for the Madison Capitols, and Pure Fighting Championships.

