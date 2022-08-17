Six Mile Road at S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) Intersection Opening in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that Six Mile Road at the S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

