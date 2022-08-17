Submit Release
Six Mile Road at S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) Intersection Opening in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Aug.  17, 2022

Contact:  Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that Six Mile Road at the S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

