PulseCon Las Vegas 2022 Kicks Off With a Breezyverse Pool Party and Plans for the Largest AirDrop in Crypto History
Because Pulse chain is a full system fork of Ethereum and all your favorite ERC-20 Tokens, NFTs will be duplicated on the PulseChain Network at Main net Launch. This is a real game changer for all.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sept. 6- 9, 2022 Resorts World Las Vegas®, the first Casino-Resort to accept cryptocurrency payments, will play home to PulseCon 2022. Top thought-leaders and pioneers in the global finance, blockchain, and entertainment industries will join forces to create a pulse-pounding ecosystem for all crypto community members to learn, network, and collaborate. Presented by freedomtv.info, the hybrid event will focus on raising awareness of the new PulseChain Network. while showcasing additional cryptocurrency and cross-chain networks, where thousands of ERC20 tokens will be traded.
Throughout the week, attendees will access digital currency's most progressive professionals and explore the most innovative developments in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies through speakers, breakout sessions, panels, and exhibitors.
On Labor Day at AYU Dayclub, Singleton Entertainment Corp will kick-off PulseCon 2022 by bridging the worlds of entertainment and crypto culture" to exclusive, invite-only, poolside partygoers for sexy champagne showers, sounds by world-class DJs, celebrity guests, and introduction to "The Breezyverse."
"The PulseChain Network is already in the test net phase, and several projects are actively being built to be ready for Main net launch. Because Pulse chain is a full system fork of Ethereum and all your favorite ERC-20 Tokens, NFTs will be duplicated on the PulseChain Network at Main net Launch. This is a real game changer for developers, users, and crypto investors." ~Tony Salazar Freedom TV & PulseCon Founder
With a hard focus on disruptive digital technologies, Thrive documentary Co-Writer/Visual Designer Foster Gamble; Mad Energy Director George Wentz; PulseChain Founder Richard Heart; Meta Entertainment and Netflix Co-Founder Mitch Lowe; and Madame et Monsieur Co-Owner/International Wellness Coach Robey Taute illustrate a sampling of the keynote giants set to take the stage.
Programming offers a panel for every attendee's purpose, including the Founders panel with PLSpeak Founder/CEO Mike Chan, Degen Protocol Founder/CEO Crypto Blacksheep, Internet Money Founder/CEO Brother KG, and Love.io Founder/CEO Anders Johnsson. The all-star NFT panel encompasses the talents of Nativ Research Co-Founder Jake Gallen; BarrelFi Genesis Vintage Striped Pig Collection's Pixie Paula; Former Solid Block Web 3 Lead Lydia Scherr; plus Technology/Creative/Crypto Rockstar Teddy Campos.
An unmissable Freedom panel features Texan Token Co-Founder Rags to Riches; Crypto Mindset Co-Founder Dollar Cost Crypto; Freedom.tv Founder/CEO Tony Salazar; Thothschild Edutainment Founder and Mindspray Host; Crypto/Technology Expert NRDGRL007; and NFT Project Consultant Valentino SL. The mind-blowing Development panel will deliver behind-the-scenes insights from Senior Level Architect Laurence Roland. In contrast, the Music/Entertainment panel, spearheaded by Singleton Entertainment Corp. CEO Ernie Singleton and New Era Entertainment's Danny Hamilton, will discuss how blockchains and NFTs are reshaping and accelerating growth in the entertainment industry.
Guests can look forward to the official launch of Mitch Lowe's new book "Watch and Learn: How I Turned Hollywood upside down with Netflix, Redbox, and Movie Pass, Rick & Morty artist David Angelo Roman launching NFT's, and more.
Outside of PulseCon 2022's power-packed traditional agenda attendees and to mix in some fun, attendees can hit the greens for the Pulse Masters Golf Tournament, turn back time at Mob Museum's underground speakeasy at the Pulsification Official Party, or turn up in true Las Vegas style at Zouk Night Club.
Silver, gold, platinum, and VIP ticket packages are available via the PulseCon website. For talent, press, and media requests, contact Jade Umbrella PR.
