Copper Mine Brewery Family Fun Day Block Party
And Charity Fundraiser, "Drink a Brew, Send a Girl to School"TUCSON, AZ, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Info- Join Copper Mine Brewing and our Partner, Founder’s Initiative this Saturday, August 20th from 12p-6p for our Family Fun Day Block Party and “Drink a Brew, Send a Girl to School” fundraiser. There will be food trucks, live music, desserts, raffles, giveaways, and more. There is sure to be fun for the whole family. All proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards an education fund for girls in need. For more information please contact the Brewery at (520) 333-6140 or visit Founders Initiative's event page for more information.
About US
Copper Mine Brewing proudly partners with local champions, such as Founder’s Initiative, to bring awareness and support to causes that are dear to our hearts. What started as friends brewing in their kitchens and garages, has now become a local craft brewery committed to quality, innovation, and collaboration. Our ethos has not changed- we are still friends and family concocting our favorite brews and welcoming the local community to join in on the fun. We are happy to use this platform to support local charities and foundations committed to bettering our world. With 14 rotating beers on tap, our family and pet friendly brewery aims to have something for everyone to enjoy.
In the spirit of community, Copper Mine Brewing celebrates local contributors and offers several daily group discounts, including: Miners, Teachers, Industry Employees, Brewers, and Neighborhood regulars. We support hometown heroes with 15% daily discounts for First Responders and Military (active and otherwise) and are proud to offer Military Monday’s with 20% off, and Teacher Tuesday’s with 15% discounts. Please feel free to reach out to Sales Coordinator, Veronica Urrea, for help with events, pricing, booking, sales, partnerships, and collaboration.
Veronica Urrea
Copper Mine Brewing
+1 520-333-6140
info@copperminebrewing.com
