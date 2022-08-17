Submit Release
Department of Education Discharges Student Loan Debt for Nebraskans Who Attended ITT Technical Institute

Lincoln—Today, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that the Department of Education will discharge all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute (ITT). 1,340 Nebraskans who attended ITT will have their outstanding federal student loans cancelled, totaling approximately $25,100,00 in student loan debt cancellation. In all, the U.S. Department of Education will discharge nearly $3.9 billion in full loan discharges to 208,000 borrowers who attended ITT from January 2005 to the school’s closure in September 2016. 

 

At this time, these borrowers do not have to take any action – their federal student loans will be automatically cancelled. This process will be administered by the U.S. Department of Education. 

