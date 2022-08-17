New Bitcoin ATM opens in West Chester, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in West Chester, PA. The new machine is located in Gulf Countryside Food Mart & Deli at 610 South Bradford 4th Ave, West Chester, PA 19382. The Bitcoin ATM is conveniently placed at the left of the entrance next to the traditional ATM and uses the one of the simplest interfaces on the market. This Bitcoin ATM is available seven days and is servicing the entire township of West Chester as well as the entire Lehigh Valley.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of West Chester to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local convenient store. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in West Chester, Oley, Doylestown, Royersford Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in West Chester uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
