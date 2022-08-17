Work on MacCorkle Avenue reconstruction project continues in the wee hours of the night

Page Content

Motorists travelling on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City may think that work to revamp the section of highway has slowed down.



But work rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd Street to 40th Street is going on every night.



Most of the work has been underground as contractors install drainpipes, storm drains and gutters. Most work is going on from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize disruptions to the traveling public.



“It hasn’t been visible to the public, but we’ve been trucking along,” said project supervisor Andy Womack.



In October 2021, Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was awarded a contract for $10,036,333.91 to completely rebuild MacCorkle Avenue curb to curb between 33rd and 40th streets. The project will also ensure proper drainage and is intended to keep MacCorkle Avenue safe and smooth for years.

