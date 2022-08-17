Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,854 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Livestreaming Canvass Election Results for 2022 Primary Election

PHOENIX – The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office will be certifying the results of the 2022 Primary Election for federal, statewide, and legislative races on Monday, August 22 at 10 a.m.

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-645(B) , the Secretary of State’s Office must canvass and certify election results on or before the third Monday following the Primary Election.  

“Accurate election results take time, and election officials have worked diligently to ensure that Arizona’s voters can have confidence in the results of this election,” Secretary Katie Hobbs said. “The state canvass is the final step to certifying the 2022 Primary Election results and must be done in accordance with state law.”

The canvass will be livestreamed via Zoom. Register here: https://bit.ly/3d7BrQT

 WHAT: Secretary of State’s Office canvassing Primary Election results 

WHEN: Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. 

WHERE: https://bit.ly/3d7BrQT

For more information, visit Arizona.Vote.

 

 

You just read:

Secretary of State Livestreaming Canvass Election Results for 2022 Primary Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.