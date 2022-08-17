Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Cedartown Shooting Investigation

Cedartown, GA (August 17, 2022) – The Cedartown Police Department and the GBI arrested Randy McClarity, Sr., age 57, of Cedartown, and charged him with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The GBI was requested by the Cedartown Police Department to assist with a homicide and shooting investigation. Preliminary information indicates that on August 16, 2022, at 3:04 a.m., Cedartown Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting on East Gibson Street, Cedartown, GA. Officers found a woman, later identified as Summer Bryant, age 26, deceased from gunshots wounds. Officers also located Bryant’s mother, Julie Thigpen, age 50, with a gunshot wound to the face. Thigpen was treated and released from a local hospital. Bryant and Thigpen were living in the home with McClarity.