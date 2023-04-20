RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A Promise Enter the World of Audiobooks with Kronos Publishing in MAX-D HD AUDIO

マフィップ teams up with Kronos Publishing in integrating Max Sound Corp platform in the world of audiobooks
SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- via マフィップ is pleased to announce an agreement with United Kingdom based, Kronos Publishing to produce an audiobook of the beloved light novel series, RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A Promise. The first set of UK audiobooks completed and to be released with Japan's RED Version 2.0 of the new franchise brand series.
Included options within Japan's Project, Max Sound Corp is to deliver the MAX-D HD AUDIO high quality crisp sound platform to ensure negotiation integration with the audiobook project and market channels with Japan's publication/entertainment companies.
The audiobook project of the beloved light novel series is to set the stage for the controversial RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A Promise Volume Two Book 2 anticipate release, based on society political views on both sides of the fence, the idealistic acceptance by Eastern and Western society.
マフィップ and Japan's top powerhouse publication/entertainment company, presently in the preliminary stage to lead the way inspiring the symbolic romantic family drama light novel series to the worldwide audience. マフィップ prepares to engage in the next collaboration phase of storytelling in anime and live action-drama films with Japan's and Asia's entertainment companies.
Through BookViral Reviews, a subsidiary of Kronos Publishing, RED: Fate and Time inseparable...A Promise has by passed their critical assessment as a recommended read.
Kronos Publishing subsidiary editorial team, "Writing A Good Book - The Two Things It Must Have - BookViral Book Reviews anyone can sit down and write but there are some essentials that can't be ignored when it comes to writing a good book.", an emphasis on RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A Promise literature.
From Kronos Publishing subsidiary, "First, we take great pride in providing unbiased and critical reviews that provide insightful and informative views on style and content. Secondly, we do not offer free book reviews. Our time is as precious as yours. There’s an old saying, “You get what you pay for”. Our reviewers are amongst the best in the business and our author services team are renowned for providing the best in author care and attention. Anyone can write a review, you can find them scattered across the likes of Amazon, but a review has far more influence over readers when it comes from a trusted source, can easily be found by potential readers and remains highly visible across SEO mediums."
With visuals come sounds and MAX-D HD AUDIO is the audio choice for high quality HD audio.
From Max Sound Corp (OTCMKS: MAXD), "The company is pleased to provide Kronos Publishing and マフィップ with enhance HD quality audio that brings life to audiobooks and films. The sound quality not only touches you, it moves you."
RED light novel series is available through 楽天Kobo (Rakuten), Yes24.com & worldwide online retailers & distributors. Worldwide IP partnerships is now available through マフィップ and will be the new face of the beloved new franchise brand series.
Additional joint Japan business venture updates will be made available in future global press release as details acceptable to マフィップ and its affiliates.
About Kronos Publishing
The organization is in the business of artistic creation, book publishing and through their subsidiary BookViral Reviews from humble beginnings in 2002 as a book review club BookViral has grown to become the first choice in book reviews for authors around the world and one of the biggest book review sites on the web. BookViral reaches millions of potential readers through best practice SEO and a trusted social media presence ensuring readers get unbiased, critical recommendations they can trust.
BookViral also offers a full suite of author services, including, book editing services for unpublished and self-published authors, website design and bespoke SEO that help authors get discovered by more potential readers as well as industry influencers, such as publishers, agents and film executives. http://www.bookviralreviews.com
About Max Sound Corporation (MAX-D)
Patented MAX-D with trademarked HD Audio brings forth technologies that have made a lasting impression on industry celebrities and professionals as well as consumers alike. HD Audio is a registered trademark of Max Sound Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, click the links below. When presented with any choice between MAX-D HD Audio or standard audio, consumers always prefer MAX-D. Watch the MAX-D equivalent to the Pepsi Challenge here: MAX-D Venice Beach Challenge with Bose, Beats and Sony headphones. https://www.maxd.audio
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound's and its Affiliates intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound and its Affiliates disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website https://www.maxd.audio/ or at http://www.sec.gov.
