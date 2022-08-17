Update No. 2: VSP identifies Ludlow police officers involved in shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police identifies Ludlow police officers involved in shooting

LUDLOW, Vermont (Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022) — Detectives with the Vermont State Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting of a man late Monday by a member of the Ludlow Police Department.

The officer who fired his department-issued handgun is identified as Zachary Paul, 21, who joined the Ludlow Police Department in July following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy. Paul was on field training and was accompanied by his field training officer, Jeffrey Warfle, 41, who has served with Ludlow police for two and half years. Department photos of the officers are unavailable.

The man who was shot, 35-year-old Michael Mills, remains hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

***Update No. 1, 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022***

The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022, into a police shooting that occurred late Monday by a member of the Ludlow Police Department on South Hill Road.

The man who was shot is identified as Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish. He is hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday afternoon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

VSP’s initial investigation shows that the incident started at about 6:45 p.m. Monday when Mills began making a series of what would eventually become more than two dozen 911 calls during which he made various complaints, threats and suicidal statements. Police in the area began seeking Mills, and a brief encounter led to a short pursuit with Ludlow police, whom Mills was able to elude. Later, Mills was reported to be driving erratically in Ludlow, including in the parking lot of the police department.

According to a review of evidence including video from body-worn cameras, two officers in a single cruiser attempted to stop Mills at about 9:30 p.m., but he drove off, and the officers followed. During the ensuing chase, Mills stopped his vehicle multiple times and at one point reversed his car and rammed the police cruiser before driving away. The pursuit ended at about 9:36 p.m. in the area of 451 South Hill Road when Mills drove off the road and into a tree.

Officers attempted to speak to and calm Mills. When he failed to step out of the car, one of the officers approached the vehicle and opened the front passenger door, at which point the officer yelled “Gun!” several times. The second officer then fired a single round from his department-issued sidearm, striking Mills in the head. Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun from Mills’s vehicle. Mills did not appear to have fired a round during the encounter, but a subsequent examination of the gun indicated that it might have malfunctioned.

Mills received first aid on scene and was brought by ambulance to Springfield Hospital before being airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

Neither of the officers was injured during the incident. Per Ludlow Police Department policy, the two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. The Vermont State Police will release their identities as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call VSP’s Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Once the Vermont State Police investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the police use of force.

No additional information is available at this time. Further details of the investigation will be released as the case continues.

***Initial news release, 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in the town of Ludlow by a member of the Ludlow Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road. An adult man was struck by gunfire and sustained life-threatening injuries. The subject was brought by ambulance to Springfield Hospital and is expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard practice in Vermont.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division, and Victim Services Unit, are responding to the scene and working on the case. The Ludlow Police Department is providing assistance.

No additional information is currently available. VSP will provide updates throughout the investigation.

