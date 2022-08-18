Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,932 in the last 365 days.

McDevitt Sets Sights on Organic Investments

Michael McDevitt-

Michael McDevitt

Michael McDevitt brings strategies to save Tessemae’s

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael McDevitt a well-known family man and entrepreneur, found his next great professional success when he started Tandem Legal Group in 2012. A group that aimed to get away from the cookie-cutter world of investing, in order to expand the limitless opportunities with young businesses as an investor.

Tandem Legal Group has never been afraid of taking risks, which is where the relationship between Michael McDevitt and Tessamae first began. At the time, Tessamae was a company that had great products and little direction. To the core Tessemae, had a group of individuals who wanted to succeed, grow, and expand into a larger corporation, but needed the backing of a strategic investment partner. Tandem Legal Group saw the possibilities of success and offered up its services, with a professional partnership to help guide the business.

Understanding the value of this opportunity, Tessemae accepted graciously, and once the legal agreements were settled, Tandem Legal Group got to work taking this product to the production level that was needed to grow, mentoring the team of young business executives. Michael McDevitt and Tessemae became unstoppable as they entered the competitive niche to brand incorporating clean ingredients into salad dressings.

Tandem's unique tagline “BIKE: Be yourself, Innovate, Kindness, and Engagement” was certainly incorporated as the pair moved together, striving to uphold the overall values of the company, Tandem Legal Group showed up with their innovative strategy to success.

Hannah Evans
NXC Communications
+1 615-418-1296
email us here

You just read:

McDevitt Sets Sights on Organic Investments

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.