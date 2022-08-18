McDevitt Sets Sights on Organic Investments
Michael McDevitt brings strategies to save Tessemae’sBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael McDevitt a well-known family man and entrepreneur, found his next great professional success when he started Tandem Legal Group in 2012. A group that aimed to get away from the cookie-cutter world of investing, in order to expand the limitless opportunities with young businesses as an investor.
Tandem Legal Group has never been afraid of taking risks, which is where the relationship between Michael McDevitt and Tessamae first began. At the time, Tessamae was a company that had great products and little direction. To the core Tessemae, had a group of individuals who wanted to succeed, grow, and expand into a larger corporation, but needed the backing of a strategic investment partner. Tandem Legal Group saw the possibilities of success and offered up its services, with a professional partnership to help guide the business.
Understanding the value of this opportunity, Tessemae accepted graciously, and once the legal agreements were settled, Tandem Legal Group got to work taking this product to the production level that was needed to grow, mentoring the team of young business executives. Michael McDevitt and Tessemae became unstoppable as they entered the competitive niche to brand incorporating clean ingredients into salad dressings.
Tandem's unique tagline “BIKE: Be yourself, Innovate, Kindness, and Engagement” was certainly incorporated as the pair moved together, striving to uphold the overall values of the company, Tandem Legal Group showed up with their innovative strategy to success.
