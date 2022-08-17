REMINDER: Public Invited to PennDOT Hiring Event Today for Maintenance Positions in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to attend a hiring event occurring today, Wednesday, August 17 to learn about available maintenance positions the department offers in Beaver County.

The hiring event will be held at PennDOT’s Rochester Maintenance Building located at 155 Stewart Avenue Rochester, PA 15074 and runs through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth. On the spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions will occur. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification.

Available positions in Beaver County include Transportation Equipment Operator – A, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, Auto Mechanic, Semi-skilled Laborer, Tradesman Helper, Welder, Radio Dispatcher, and Stock Clerk.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





