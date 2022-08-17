Submit Release
Embankment Repair Project Set to Begin in September on Route 154 in Sullivan County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that an embankment repair project, set to begin in September, will close a portion of Route 154 in Forks Township, Sullivan County.

On Monday, September 19, Route 154 will be closed in both directions between the intersection with Route 3009 (Worlds End Road) and the Worlds End State Park Entrance, approximately 3 miles north west of Rock Run Road (T-346), while the contractor, Clearwater Construction, Inc., begins work on the embankment repair project.

A detour using Route 220, Route 87, and Route 154 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $2.7 million embankment repair project. Work includes construction of a retaining wall, miscellaneous roadway construction, new guide rail, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed in May of 2023, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

 

###


