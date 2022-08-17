Embankment Repair Project Set to Begin in September on Route 154 in Sullivan County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that an embankment repair project, set to begin in September, will close a portion of Route 154 in Forks Township, Sullivan County.

On Monday, September 19, Route 154 will be closed in both directions between the intersection with Route 3009 (Worlds End Road) and the Worlds End State Park Entrance, approximately 3 miles north west of Rock Run Road (T-346), while the contractor, Clearwater Construction, Inc., begins work on the embankment repair project.



A detour using Route 220, Route 87, and Route 154 will be in place for the duration of the project.



Clearwater Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $2.7 million embankment repair project. Work includes construction of a retaining wall, miscellaneous roadway construction, new guide rail, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed in May of 2023, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



