Search for ‘treasure’ at MDC intro to geocaching program Aug. 27 at Cape Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Grab a friend and learn to search for nature’s treasures all around you at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free intro to geocaching program from 2 – 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Registration is recommended and can be completed online here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186300

Geocaching is an outdoor activity using a Global Positioning System (GPS) device to hide and find containers (geocaches) left by others. Usually, a cache is a waterproof container with a logbook inside. Once a person finds the cache, they enter the date it was found and place it back exactly where they found it.

“Get ready to learn about different types of caches, safety, and GPS use,” said MDC Naturalist and program instructor Cameron Johnston. “We’ll then hit the trails to find some ‘treasure.’”

For those participating in the Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program will earn a yellow outdoor adventure bead.

Geocaching regulations

Since April 30, 2009, MDC has permitted geocachers and letterboxers who acquire a Special Use Permit to place caches and letterboxes on many conservation areas. To get a Special Use Permit, search our online Conservation Atlas to find the area you wish to use, and call the phone number listed for that area: https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places

You do not need to have a Special Use Permit to search for caches on conservation areas, only to place them. Please contact the conservation area manager before leaving a geocache in an area.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov. Please make sure that your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.