America's Favorite TV vet Dr. Pol To Bring Complete Line of Branded Animal Products to Retail
Dr. Pol's New line of 5 INCREDI-POL FAVORITES Animal Treats To Be Available Exclusively at WalmartWEIDMAN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jan Pol, the charismatic and celebrated veterinarian and star of the hit television series "The Incredible Dr. Pol," is launching the complete line of Dr. Pol’s branded animal feeds, treats, wellness and pet care products for dogs, cats, rabbits, goats, horses, chicken and gamebirds, which are now available at nearly 500 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. This will be the first time the full assortment of Dr. Pol’s branded products will be available at a mass retail store.
EXCLUSIVE to Walmart will be 5 NEW AND FIRST TO MARKET INCREDI-POL FAVORITES treats for dogs, cats and small animals, retailing at $3.98 per bag. The new treats will be featured at aisle endcap displays in 500 Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com starting this month in the following flavors:
• DR. POL INCREDI-POL FAVORITES CRUNCHY SHELL/CREAMY CENTER CHICKEN FLAVOR CAT TREATS
• DR. POL INCREDI-POL FAVORITES BACON CHEESEBURGER FLAVOR CRUNCHY DOG TREATS
• DR. POL INCREDI-POL FAVORITES PARMESAN CHICKEN FLAVOR CRUNCHY DOG TREATS
• DR. POL INCREDI-POL FAVORITES CHICKEN FLAVOR SOFT DOG TREATS
• DR. POL APPLE & BANANA FLAVOR CRUNCHY SMALL ANIMAL TREATS
“I’m excited to incorporate the insights I’ve learned in my fifty years of veterinary experience, partnering with Walmart to offer an affordable and practical line of animal feeds & treats, and wellness and pet care products that are unique to the marketplace,” states Dr. Pol.
ABOUT DR. POL:
Dr. Pol is a pioneer in treating animals, and 2021 marked a special milestone – his 50th year in veterinary medicine. He is also the star of Nat Geo WILD’s #1 hit television series, "The Incredible Dr. Pol," which follows the doctor on his routine 14-hour workdays treating both pets and livestock in rural Michigan. Viewers travel with Dr. Pol across rural Michigan as he tirelessly cares for family pets and livestock in need of his expertise and kindness. The series continues to break ratings records for Nat Geo WILD network and surprise viewers with Dr. Pol’s witty and charming, no-nonsense approach to animal care. The popular and long-running show recently celebrated its 200th episode, within the current 21st season now airing on Nat Geo WILD. All previous seasons of "The Incredible Dr. Pol" stream worldwide on Disney+.
A true television icon, Dr. Pol has been featured in dozens of major media outlets such as USA Today, PEOPLE, Parade Magazine, TV Guide, AARP, New York Daily News, Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, and top TV shows including The Doctors, HLN, Fox & Friends, Home & Family, ABC News, Adult Swim, Good Day LA and many others.
Dr. Pol immigrated from the Netherlands to the United States in 1971. After ten years of practice, he moved to Weidman, Michigan in 1981 and founded Pol Veterinary Services out of his garage with his wife, Diane. With a down-to-earth, practical approach to veterinary medicine, Dr. Pol grew his practice from a humble start to one with over 25,000 clients.
Specializing in large farm animals, Dr. Pol treats horses, pigs, cows, sheep, alpacas, goats, chickens and even an occasional reindeer. A true friend of the farmer, he works tirelessly to ensure that the diminishing population of family farmers remains in business. He plays an integral role in keeping farmers’ livestock healthy and their businesses profitable. Dr. Pol works with many 4-H groups and feels every child should grow up with a furry friend. He is also an advocate for affordable pet care.
