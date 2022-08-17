Hydro-Québec - Issue of Medium Term Notes 2.00% Due September 1, 2028 on the Canadian Market

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling CA$600,000,000, Series 0082 maturing on September 1, 2028, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 2.00% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 91.979 plus interest deemed to have accrued from March 1, 2022. The yield is 3.485%.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc. with Desjardins Securities Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. acting as co-lead managers, and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, acting as other managers.

This is the second additional tranche of notes, Series 0082, issued initially on January 13, 2022 and the total aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under this Series now amounts to CA$1,800,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec