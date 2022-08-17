The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) to host IMAGE '22 conference on critical energy, space and healthcare issues

The International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy (IMAGE) 2022 conference is headed to Houston and is a must-attend event for geoscience and energy professionals, and journalists covering such important matters. It runs Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) leaders and members will drive compelling conversations about energy diversification, space exploration, and healthcare advances led by the geosciences. Of particular interest is the conversation surrounding energy transition and the shift to a net-zero carbon energy future. Other important topics to be discussed at IMAGE 2022 include:

IMAGE 2022 will begin with opening remarks and a welcome from SEG President Anna Shaughnessy and AAPG President Steven Goolsby. The session also features a compelling panel discussion on The Many Faces of Energy Poverty, which will underscore the fact that while climate change, net-zero emissions and electric vehicles are all important topics to discuss, 45% of the world's population still struggles with access to energy for basic needs. Moderator Dr. Scott Tinker, founder and Chairman of the non-partisan Switch Energy Alliance, will lead panelists through a powerful discussion.

Top reasons to attend IMAGE 2022 include in-person connections with geoscientists, energy professionals, and thought leaders who are shaping the future of applied geoscience and energy, as well as discovering the latest trends and forecasts for the industry.

Media credentials can be obtained by contacting Stephanie Moore, SEG director of marketing and communications, at smoore@seg.org or by calling 918-497-5547.

About SEG

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists is committed to connecting and inspiring the people and science of geophysics. SEG provides educational and technical resources to the global geosciences community through publications, books, events, forums, professional development, young-professionals programs and more. Founded in 1930, SEG fosters the expert and ethical practice of geophysics in exploration and development of natural resources, characterization of near surface, and mitigation of earth hazards. For more information visit www.seg.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005573/en/