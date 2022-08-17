Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,710 in the last 365 days.

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) to host IMAGE '22 conference on critical energy, space and healthcare issues

The International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy (IMAGE) 2022 conference is headed to Houston and is a must-attend event for geoscience and energy professionals, and journalists covering such important matters. It runs Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) leaders and members will drive compelling conversations about energy diversification, space exploration, and healthcare advances led by the geosciences. Of particular interest is the conversation surrounding energy transition and the shift to a net-zero carbon energy future. Other important topics to be discussed at IMAGE 2022 include:

IMAGE 2022 will begin with opening remarks and a welcome from SEG President Anna Shaughnessy and AAPG President Steven Goolsby. The session also features a compelling panel discussion on The Many Faces of Energy Poverty, which will underscore the fact that while climate change, net-zero emissions and electric vehicles are all important topics to discuss, 45% of the world's population still struggles with access to energy for basic needs. Moderator Dr. Scott Tinker, founder and Chairman of the non-partisan Switch Energy Alliance, will lead panelists through a powerful discussion.

Top reasons to attend IMAGE 2022 include in-person connections with geoscientists, energy professionals, and thought leaders who are shaping the future of applied geoscience and energy, as well as discovering the latest trends and forecasts for the industry.

Media credentials can be obtained by contacting Stephanie Moore, SEG director of marketing and communications, at smoore@seg.org or by calling 918-497-5547.

About SEG

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists is committed to connecting and inspiring the people and science of geophysics. SEG provides educational and technical resources to the global geosciences community through publications, books, events, forums, professional development, young-professionals programs and more. Founded in 1930, SEG fosters the expert and ethical practice of geophysics in exploration and development of natural resources, characterization of near surface, and mitigation of earth hazards. For more information visit www.seg.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005573/en/

You just read:

The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) to host IMAGE '22 conference on critical energy, space and healthcare issues

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.