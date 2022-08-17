Walnut Market Report 2022-27, Industry Share, Size, Industry Growth and Forecast

walnut market

The global walnut market size reached US$ 7.53 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach US$ 10.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Walnut Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global walnut market reached a value of US$ 7.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Walnut is a large, round, furrowed edible seed belonging to the Juglandaceae family. It is a rich source of antioxidants, omega-3 fats, and other essential nutrients. It helps in reducing the risk of gallbladder diseases, minimizing cholesterol levels, improving bones and brain health, and preventing disorders and cancer. As a result, walnuts are widely consumed as nuts, to make walnut oil and used in bakery products.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/walnut-market/requestsample

Walnut Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing consumption of walnuts in the food processing industry. Additionally, a significant shift toward a healthy lifestyle due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the growing awareness about the health benefits of walnuts is propelling the market growth as walnuts offer numerous skin, health, and hair benefits. Furthermore, the extensive application of walnuts in the cosmetics and personal care industry and its wide usage in sweets and savory items is catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging trend of healthy snacking, inflating consumer expenditure capacities and rising need for convenience foods are some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook.

Global Walnut Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agromillora Group, Alpine Pacific Nut Company, Andersen and Sons Shelling Inc., Crain Walnut Shelling Inc, Empire Nut Company LLC, GoldRiver Orchards Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc., Guerra Nut Shelling Co Inc, Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., Kashmir Walnut Group and Poindexter Nut Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product, nature, form and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• In-shell

• Shelled

Breakup by Product:

• Persian or English Walnut

• Black Walnut

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Form:

• Raw

• Processed

Breakup by End Use:

• Household

• Industrial

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/39DfcR7

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Report of IMARC Group :

Nanoporous Membranes Market Report 2022-2027

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report 2022-2027

Aerospace Foam Market Anticipated to Hit US$ 7.38 Billion by 2027 and Rise at 6.40% CAGR : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/aerospace-foam-market-anticipated-to-hit-us-7-38-billion-by-2027-and-rise-at-6-40-cagr

Nigeria Yogurt Drinks Market Is Projected to Reach US$ 247 Million by 2027 At a CAGR of 10.17% | IMARC Group : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nigeria-yogurt-drinks-market-is-projected-to-reach-us-247-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-10-17-imarc-group

Colombia Dairy Market 2022-27, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Report, Analysis and Forecast : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/colombia-dairy-market-2022-27-industry-trends-size-share-growth-report-analysis-and-forecast

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800