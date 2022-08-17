New Build Experts YachtCreators Announces the All-New, All-Aluminum Pilot 26M

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YachtCreators, making headlines recently for the award-winning Lady Lene, a 34-meter tri-deck explorer, and for the sale of 2020’s Best New Series, the 27.45-meter LeVen, now adds to its already impressive new build repertoire with announcement of the new Pilot 26M by Dutch powerhouse Van der Valk shipyard.



From the drawing board of internationally acclaimed designer Cor D. Rover, the all-new, all-aluminum Pilot 26M features a wealth of both outdoor space and interior volume. In essence, the Pilot 26M ingeniously marries the rugged exterior of an exploration vessel with the luxurious comfort, quality and high tech equipment of modern day superyachts.

The interior of the Pilot 26M is best described as having a clean, modern aesthetic with subtle nods to the classics. One of the many highlights in the well-appointed salon area is the floor-to-ceiling windows, affording breathtaking onboard ocean views. The main deck owner’s stateroom located forward is full-beam and offers another set of spectacular views enjoyed in complete privacy. Moving below decks, the guest accommodations consist of two roomy VIP suites and twin cabins with ensuite bathrooms. Two double crew cabins are positioned forward in a separate area with a galley, head and private stairwell.

The elevated pilothouse on the Pilot 26M creates a comfortable hangout space with a U-shaped settee as its focal point. A stairwell leads to the flybridge deck, consisting of an outdoor helm station with dual captain seats, a large wet bar to port for entertaining, and a spacious sunbathing zone. The majority of outdoor spaces are thoughtfully covered by a hardtop; further shade comes courtesy of a convertible canvas awning. And last but certainly not least, an additional U-shaped settee amid a dining/lounge area is situated to starboard.

The theme of generous outdoor space is nowhere as evident as the aft deck, with a massive amount of space dedicated to sunbathing and storage of tenders, PWC’s and other toys. Case in point, the multifunctional swim platform measures over 16 feet in length, and includes the option for an Opacmare Transformer. Launch the tenders and toys via a sizable crane, family and guests now have a proper beach club area with terrace!

For further information on the all-new Pilot 26M , including but not limited to cost and build time, renderings and video, detailed specifications and equipment lists, deck plans and more, contact Mr. Barin Cardenas of YachtCreators at either +1 954 650 7353 or hello@yachtcreators.com .

About YachtCreators: