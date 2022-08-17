Groundbreaking Podcast The Weird Chosen as Official Selection & Nominated For 3 Awards in the 2022 New Jersey Web Fest
Nominations Include Outstanding Actual Play Podcast, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Editing
The Weird is a labor of love for us and we are thrilled to have been selected among such fierce and prestigious competition. We can’t wait to share in the excitement with other incredible creators.”FORT COLLINS, COLO., UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loudspeaker Studios announced today that its original podcast series The Weird has been chosen as an Official Selection in the 2022 New Jersey Web Fest. The program has also been nominated for three festival awards, including Outstanding Actual Play Podcast (Non D&D), Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Editing.
Selected from hundreds of submissions from around the world, The Weird is a groundbreaking combination of an Actual Play storytelling podcast series and original tabletop role-playing game created and written by Charles Joseph Kelly, who also stars in the series along with Megan Danger (Oh No! Lit Class), Scottye Moore (Fun Fiction), and Nancy Dreckman (Loudspeaker’s The Vibe). The story follows Agents Ash Delaney (Danger) and Hal Bishop (Moore) as they investigate spooky goings-on for a fictional federal agency. The Weird is an immersive audio fiction experience, emphasizing character-building, storytelling, and generally spooky nonsense. Listeners can experience The Weird as it happens when new episodes air live every other Tuesday night at 9 PM Eastern/6 PM Pacific on loudspeaker.org or through the Loudspeaker mobile app, TuneIn, smart speakers, and elsewhere. Podcasts are released on Wednesdays. The Weird is an original production of Loudspeaker Studios.
Charles Joseph Kelly, creator and executive producer, said: “The Weird is a labor of love for all of us and we are thrilled to have been selected among such fierce and prestigious competition. We can’t wait to share in the excitement with other incredible creators.”
Winners will be announced on Sunday, September 25, 2022 and honored at the New Jersey Web Fest Awards Gala in Bloomfield, NJ. Learn more at newjerseywebfest.com.
About The Weird:
Cryptid sightings. Alien abductions. Ancient Old Gods. What do all of these things have in common? They are investigated by a small group of government agents dedicated to finding the truth. The problem is, budgets have been cut so all the Agency could afford for travel is a used Ford Fiesta. Follow two agents as they solve mysteries of the supernatural in an original audio drama. The Weird airs live on Tuesdays at 9 PM Eastern/6 PM Pacific on loudspeaker.org and is a production of Loudspeaker Studios. Learn more at jointheweird.com.
About Loudspeaker Studios:
Located in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado, Loudspeaker is a non-profit, LGBTQIA-led, listener-supported streaming radio service and production studio devoted to amplifying the voices, stories, and artistic expressions of underserved communities. Loudspeaker Studios produces over 200 hours of original on-demand programming each year designed to entertain, inform, and inspire. We cover a wide range of topics and interests, from self-improvement, social issues, and feminism, to comedy, music, and audio drama. Our podcasts consistently rank in the Top 30 charts for their respective categories, according to Apple Podcasts®. Learn more at loudspeaker.org and loudspeakerpublicmedia.org.
