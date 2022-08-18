Sonoma Creamery® Continues Distribution expansion, Hiring New Sales Directors
Sonoma Creamery's latest innovation, Pork Rind Cheese Crisps. Available in Cheddar and Chipotle flavors
Sonoma Creamery, continues the expansion of retail distribution across the United States, hiring Vance Grozier and Thuan Nguyen as Sales Directors.
We are pleased to welcome Vance and Thuan and all their experience. They are a great addition to the sales team and I have no doubt that they will forge a strategic path as we expand nationally.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery, innovator of craft-baked real cheese snacks, continues the expansion of retail distribution in the United States with the appointment of 2 new Sales Directors, Vance Grozier and Thuan Nguyen.
— John Crean, President and CEO of Sonoma Creamery
Grozier joins Sonoma Creamery having 20+ years experience in the CPG industry, most recently at Ignite Sales and Marketing and prior to that, Beanito’s Inc., Snyders, and Herr Foods. “I’m extremely excited to join Sonoma Creamery. Simple ingredients, dynamic flavors, and a group of people who work together as a team will always lead to great things. All that combined with some exciting innovation in the pipeline, and I’m ready to hit the ground running and bringing to market the highest quality cheese snacks that consumers will love,” said Grozier.
Nguyen has over a decade of Sales experience, most recently leading a sales team at Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. “I was thrilled to be give the opportunity to join such a dynamic organization. Their ambition and plan to grow distribution on a national scale make it not only an exciting challenge but also one that is hard to pass on. I am thrilled to have joined the team and begin to make an impact on our growth,” said Nguyen.
Sonoma Creamery offers its popular flagship cheese crisps in retailers nationwide in six flavors: Sonoma Pepper Jack, Parmesan, Cheddar, Savory Seed, Bacon Cheddar, and Everything Cheddar, as well as its heritage line of fresh cheeses in slices, chunks, trays and nuggets.
“We are pleased to welcome Vance and Thuan and all their experience,” said Sonoma Creamery CEO and President John Crean. “They are a great addition to the sales team and I am confident that they will contribute strongly to our growth as we expand nationally.”
Sonoma’s snack products can be found in independent natural grocers as well as nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target and Costco, among many other retailers.
Gabrielle Delagnes
Sonoma Creamery
+1 707-996-1000 ext. 28
gabrielle.delagnes@sonomacreamery.com