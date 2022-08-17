Global Open-Source Intelligence Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 18% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The Open-Source Intelligence market accounted for around USD 3.4 billion in 2021. The market for forecasted to account for nearly USD 11.2 billion by 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the report on “Global Open-Source Intelligence Market” includes comprehensive information regarding the market’s historical and current estimations, future projections, market trends, competition, market dynamics as well as recent developments in the Open-Source Intelligence market forecast to 2022 to 2030.
According to the study, the market accounted for around USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2022-2030. The market for global Open-Source Intelligence market is forecasted to account for nearly USD 11.2 billion by 2030.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=12099
Open-Source Intelligence Market: Overview
Open-source platforms help in collecting information regarding individuals from free, public sources. This commonly refers to the data available, but not limited to, on the internet. Further, this can include magazines, newspapers, public libraries, or press releases. Open-Source Intelligence can also include information gathered via other communication sources. Open-Source Intelligence makes use of this information for detecting and analyzing threats to national security.
Read All Technology Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/technology/
Regional Overview
Asia Pacific Region to Offer Growth Opportunities
North America is expected to hold a noteworthy share in the Open-Source Intelligence market. The growth is fueled by the rising adoption of Open-Source Intelligence in various organizations in the US and Canada. The government initiatives for cybersecurity and increasing cybercrimes in the region are key factors bolstering the market growth. Further, advancements in the research & development of Open-Source Intelligence are further expected to accelerate the market demand during the coming years.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Mechanical Face Seals Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/mechanical-face-seals-market/
Moringa Products Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/moringa-products-market/
Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/off-highway-electric-vehicle-market/
Carpets & Rugs Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/carpets-rugs-market/
Dental Insurance Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dental-insurance-market/
Key Players Insights
The global Open-Source Intelligence market is moderately fragmented with the presence of technology giants, including Thales Group, Google, Inc., NICE Ltd., Dassault Systems, and Verint Systems, holding a dominant share of the market. Some of the key companies operating in the Open-Source Intelligence market are placing constant importance on delivering advanced solutions to cater to the ever-changing threat dynamics, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January 2021, Palantir Technologies unveiled the Real Data Platform for Security, Health, and Wellbeing in Japan. The newly developed platform is intended to enhance healthcare in the country, modernize the supply chain structure across industries, and intensify resilience and security.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=12099
Some of the prominent players
Alfresco Software, Inc.
Siemens AG
Maltego Technologies
Expert System S.p.A.
Google LLC
IPS S.p.A.
Digital Clues
NetSentries Technologies FZCO
Recorded Future, Inc.
Palantir Technologies
Thales Group
The global Open-Source Intelligence market is segmented as follows:
By Technique
Text Analytics
Social Media Analytics
Video Analytics
Security Analytics
Geospatial Analytics
Others
By End User
Law Enforcement Agencies
Government Intelligence Agencies
Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies
Financial Services
Cyber Security Organizations
Private Specialized Business
Others
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=12099
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=12099
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn