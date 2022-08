Global Open-Source Intelligence Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 18% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights

Custom Market Insights

The Open-Source Intelligence market accounted for around USD 3.4 billion in 2021. The market for forecasted to account for nearly USD 11.2 billion by 2030.

According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the report on " Global Open-Source Intelligence Market " includes comprehensive information regarding the market's historical and current estimations, future projections, market trends, competition, market dynamics as well as recent developments in the Open-Source Intelligence market forecast to 2022 to 2030.According to the study, the market accounted for around USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2022-2030. The market for global Open-Source Intelligence market is forecasted to account for nearly USD 11.2 billion by 2030.

Open-Source Intelligence Market: OverviewOpen-source platforms help in collecting information regarding individuals from free, public sources. This commonly refers to the data available, but not limited to, on the internet. Further, this can include magazines, newspapers, public libraries, or press releases. Open-Source Intelligence can also include information gathered via other communication sources. Open-Source Intelligence makes use of this information for detecting and analyzing threats to national security.

Regional OverviewAsia Pacific Region to Offer Growth OpportunitiesNorth America is expected to hold a noteworthy share in the Open-Source Intelligence market. The growth is fueled by the rising adoption of Open-Source Intelligence in various organizations in the US and Canada. The government initiatives for cybersecurity and increasing cybercrimes in the region are key factors bolstering the market growth. Some of the key companies operating in the Open-Source Intelligence market are placing constant importance on delivering advanced solutions to cater to the ever-changing threat dynamics, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.In January 2021, Palantir Technologies unveiled the Real Data Platform for Security, Health, and Wellbeing in Japan. The newly developed platform is intended to enhance healthcare in the country, modernize the supply chain structure across industries, and intensify resilience and security.

Some of the prominent playersAlfresco Software, Inc.Siemens AGMaltego TechnologiesExpert System S.p.A.Google LLCIPS S.p.A.Digital CluesNetSentries Technologies FZCORecorded Future, Inc.Palantir TechnologiesThales GroupThe global Open-Source Intelligence market is segmented as follows:By TechniqueText AnalyticsSocial Media AnalyticsVideo AnalyticsSecurity AnalyticsGeospatial AnalyticsOthersBy End UserLaw Enforcement AgenciesGovernment Intelligence AgenciesMilitary & Defense Intelligence AgenciesFinancial ServicesCyber Security OrganizationsPrivate Specialized BusinessOthersBy GeographyNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia PacificThe Middle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaUAEEgyptKuwaitSouth AfricaRest of the Middle East & AfricaLatin AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of Latin America About UsCustom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.