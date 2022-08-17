Jackson, Wyoming Estate Bordering the National Elk Refuge to Auction with No Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

2205 North Nowlin Trail | Jackson, WY Incredible living room with soaring cathedral ceilings Horse-friendly property fifteen minutes from downtown Unobstructed views of the Teton Mountains & Sleeping Indian Rare opportunity bordering the National Elk Refuge

In cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction with no reserve in September.

The most desirable location in Jackson Hole” — Louis Appignani, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for $8.5 million, the property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9-15 September via the firm’s digital marketplace, CaSothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Unobstructed views of the Teton Mountain Range are a true treat from 2205 North Nowlin Trail, including the iconic peak of Grand Teton itself. With the National Elk Refuge bordering 5.14 acres of paradise, some of the absolute best wildlife viewing in all of Jackson Hole can be found in your own backyard. The home itself is an ideal mix of rustic and luxury, with warm log siding and a sprawling footprint that suits the pastoral landscape in every direction. This view is framed from the living room, where large view windows stretch from hardwood floors to the cathedral ceiling high above. Gather around the natural stone wood-burning fireplace for a night in, after enjoying a sunset from the entertaining deck. Beyond the indoor-to-out entertaining spaces, this horse-friendly property features easy access to local riding trails plus an incredible roster of native fauna.

Additional features include a spacious primary suite with an additional wood-burning fireplace and access to multiple decks. Oakley stone and oak hardwood floors run throughout the home. The kitchen features granite countertops, a butcher block island, GE Profile double ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, a Whirlpool dishwasher, a Panasonic microwave, and an Avanti wine refrigerator. Outside boasts unobstructed views of the Grand and the Teton Mountain range, a massive entertaining deck, all within a fenced-in property. 2205 North Nowlin Trail includes a billiards room, an indoor jacuzzi, an attached three-stall garage, and a bonus loft room with vaulted ceilings, a covered balcony, and skylights. Additional amenities include hydronic in-floor heating and a buried propane tank. Discover a well on the north side, a septic tank on the south-west side, and a storage shed on the south side of the property.

Jackson Hole is famous for being the gateway to three national parks— Yellowstone, the National Elk Refuge, and the magnificent Grand Tetons— but this 60-mile stretch of lush mountain valley is a feast for the eyes. Seller, Louis Appignani describes 2205 North Nowlin Trail as being in, “The most desirable location in Jackson Hole”. He adds, “This upscale 3,914 square foot log home lies on 5.14 acres on the Elk Refuge with unobstructed views of the entire Teton Mountain Range. Located just fifteen minutes from downtown, the estate is offered fully furnished, featuring an upscale western style— the home is truly a one of a kind gem”.

The area’s most iconic fauna live on the reserve: elk, bison, trumpeter swans, bald eagles and more can be spotted from the comfort of your own home. Because 97% of Jackson Hole’s land is government-protected, it’s an exceptionally private getaway from urban living. Jackson is the main hub for the several small communities within the valley, home to shopping, dining, and a thriving arts culture with dozens of galleries and the 500-seat Center for the Arts. You need only step outdoors for adventure year-round: venture up the mountains or visit Snake River, which winds through the valley. Fish and golf all summer, then come winter, enjoy one of the West’s premier destinations for skiing.

2205 North Nowlin Trail is available for showings daily 1-4PM & by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.