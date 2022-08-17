Antihypertensive Drugs Market to Grow at CAGR 3.1% During 2022 - 2026

Antihypertensive Drugs Market to

Antihypertensive drugs market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026

Surge in incidence of hypertension. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to treatment of hypertension across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the market. ” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in geriatric population worldwide, rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and surge in prevalence of hypertension across the globe have augmented the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. Whereas, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs impede the market growth. On the other hand, high growth potential in developing economies is projected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Hypertension is a long-term medical condition, which is marked by the rise in blood pressure. Blood pressure is considered higher than normal when the systolic blood pressure is more than 140mm Hg or the diastolic blood pressure is more than 90 mm Hg. Moreover, this medical condition is accompanied with other complications such as dementia, heart failure, and kidney diseases. Therefore, this condition requires an early diagnosis and treatment. The drugs employed in the treatment of this condition are termed as antihypertensive. Different type of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include calcium channel blockers and vasodilators.

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and e-commerce. The e-commerce websites and online drug stores segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% through 2026. On the other hand, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global antihypertensive drugs market.

North America dominated the market

The global antihypertensive drugs market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the availability of the antihypertensive drugs and rise in prevalence of hypertension due to surge in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to use of antihypertensive drugs and the presence of active key players in the region.

Major market players

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Novartis International AG

