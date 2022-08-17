Meningococcal Vaccine Market to Reach $4,192.6 Million, Grow At a CAGR of 9.5% From 2022 to 2026

global meningococcal vaccine market size

Global meningococcal vaccine market size was valued at $1,935.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,192.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5%

Rise in research and development for vaccine technology propel the growth of the global meningococcal vaccine market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major factors that contribute to the growth of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine market include increasing prevalence of diseases caused by microorganisms such as Neisseria meningitides, improving healthcare infrastructure, development of quality vaccines at an affordable price, and growing awareness about meningococcal vaccination & associated immunization. However, high costs, adverse effects of vaccines, and stringent government regulations hamper the growth of the global meningococcal conjugate vaccine market. Development of combination vaccines and large numbers of mergers & acquisition strategies among key vendors are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.

Increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease, surge in immunization programs across the globe, and rise in research and development for vaccine technology propel the growth of the global meningococcal vaccine market. However, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high cost associated with the development of vaccines impede the market growth. On the other hand, rise in healthcare spending, increase in research and development for meningococcal vaccines, and growing opportunities in the emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Covid-19 scenario

Due to lockdown, immunization programs will come to a halt and program schedules will be changed in various countries.

Research and development activities for vaccine technology will be limited, as researchers need to stay at home during the lockdown.

Meningococcal vaccine is used as a placebo effect in the Covid-19 vaccine trial conducted at the University of Oxford.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share, holding nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026. The market also analyses regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Leading market players

Bio-Manguinhos

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

