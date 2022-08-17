Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market: Analysis By Region, Materials, Application And Business Growth Drivers By 2026

The global antifibrinolytic drugs market was valued at $13,593 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $19,333 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5%.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Rise in severe road accidents and significant increase in surgical procedures have boosted the growth of the global antifibrinolytic drugs market. However, high cost of these drugs hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

By type, the gynaecology segment accounted for majority of the market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future, owing to the increased adoption of these drugs to prevent menorrhagia i.e. heavy menstrual flow. Further, these drugs are manufactured to reduce bleeding by inhibiting endometrial clot-dissolving enzymes in the uterine lining. Tranexamic acid (TXA) is the most widely used drug for controlling menorrhagia.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the antifibrinolytic drugs market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased usage of these drugs in hospitals as most of the surgeries such as cardiovascular and neurosurgeries are performed in hospitals.

North America region held the lion's share

The global antifibrinolytic drugs market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, owing to surge in surgeries in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in road accidents in this region.

Major market players

Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals

ACIC Fine Chems

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Amerigen Pharms Ltd

Akorn

Pfizer (GenMed)

Mylan

Zydus Cadila

Sanofi

Takeda

The gynecology segment dominated the market

The gynecology segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the global antifibrinolytic drugs market, owing to increased adoption of these drugs to prevent menorrhagia i.e. heavy menstrual flow. However, the surgeries segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the study period, owing to significant increase in the number of surgeries being performed across the globe.

The trauma centers segment to manifest the fastest growth

The trauma center segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, owing to remarkable increase in road accidents globally. However, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global antifibrinolytic drugs market share. This is due to increased usage of these drugs in hospitals as most of the surgeries such as cardiovascular and neurosurgeries are performed in hospitals.

