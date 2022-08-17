Potassium Sulfate Market Forecast 2026 | Increased Demand for Fertilizers from The Agriculture Sector - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global Potassium Sulfate Market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6 billion in 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published on global Potassium Sulfate market is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, opportunities, drivers, restraints. The Potassium Sulfate offers precise market scenario crucial real-time information about the developments and advancements in the market to help readers, stakeholders, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities. In addition, regional analysis and competitive landscape are covered in the report to offer clear picture of the market growth. Development policies and plans along with manufacturing processes and costs structures are covered in the report.

Potassium sulfate, also known as potash of sulfate, is a white water-soluble solid, which is widely used in fertilizers. It contains a high amount of natural nutrients and does not contain any chloride, making it highly nutritious for the crops. It is mainly preferred for crops such as tobacco, some fruits, and vegetables. Potassium sulfate is used across various sectors such as agriculture, industrial, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, foods, and other industries. It is used as a weighing agent in the oil & gas industry. The crude salt of potassium sulfate is also used in the manufacturing of glass.

Potassium sulfate is produced using various processes such as Mannheim Process, sulfate salts reaction, and Brine Processing, among others. The Mannheim process is the most widely used process throughout the world. It is estimated that about 50% of the potassium sulfate produced is made using the Mannheim process. Despite the high cost of this process, it has been widely adopted. This is due to the lack of natural deposits of potassium sulfate.

Key players in the global Potassium Sulfate market:

K+S KALI GmbH

Compass Minerals International Inc.

SESODA

Tessenderlo Group

SQM S.A.

RUSAL

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Co. Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Migao Corporation

The Mosaic Company

China Ching Shiang Chemical Co. Ltd.

The COVID-19 impact: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Potassium Sulfate Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Market segment based on Manufacturing Process:

Mannheim Process

Sulfate salts reaction

Brine Processing

Others

Market segment based on Application:

Agriculture

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Foods

Others

