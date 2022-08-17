Levi’s Footwear Selects Syndic8 For Their Digital Delivery of Product Content
We are especially happy with Syndic8’s specialization in products that require high-variant SKUs. ”BOSTON, MA, U.S.A, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndic8, an industry leading business process management software company specializing in syndication of high variance product content has signed Levi’s Footwear, a division of Genesco Licensed Brands, as its newest client. Levi’s Footwear offers high quality products focused on casual shoes with looks that include sneakers, oxfords and lace-up boots. Levi’s Footwear’s integration of Syndic8’s plug and play, digital distribution platform will allow Levi’s Footwear to syndicate their product data to their various retail partners and marketplaces destinations.
— Laura Van Sickle, Genesco Licensed Brands Director ECommerce
“As we continue to evolve our portfolio of digital solutions, we need partners who go beyond innovation and reliability – we look for industry experts with depth of experience,” said Laura Van Sickle, Genesco Licensed Brands Director ECommerce. “We are especially happy with Syndic8’s specialization in products that require high-variant SKUs. With Syndic8 as a part of our digital strategy, we are confident that we can rapidly and accurately deploy our products across a variety of online retailer destinations.”
About Syndic8
Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate – with Syndic8’s collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. For more information, please visit Syndic8.io.
About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,410 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites: www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.schuh.ie, www.schuh.eu, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi’s brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.
