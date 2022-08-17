Lane Closure This Week on East Third Street in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane closure this week on Route 2014 eastbound (East Third Street) in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for a construction project.

On Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM there will be a single lane closure on East Third Street near the Dunkin Donuts. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while the contractor performs construction work on the entrance.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

