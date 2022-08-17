PennDOT, Safety Partners Stress Dangers of Aggressive Driving

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Lawrence Township Police Department and the Highway Safety Network stressed the dangers of aggressive driving in Clearfield today. Law enforcement statewide is cracking down on aggressive drivers exhibiting behaviors like speeding, red light running, and tailgating during an enforcement wave that began Tuesday, July 5, and continues through Sunday, August 21.

"Traffic laws are in place to prevent crashes and save lives," said Sergeant Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department. "When we write tickets, we do it hoping it changes a driver's behavior and makes the roadways safer for everyone."

Curry explained that although aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading contributing factors in crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania, many don't recognize they are aggressive drivers. She said if you speed excessively, tailgate slower vehicles, race to beat red lights or run stops signs, weave in and out of traffic, pass illegally on the right or fail to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles, you are an aggressive driver. Aggressive drivers put themselves, their passengers, and others on the road at increased risk of a crash, which is why municipal law enforcement agencies and the Pennsylvania State Police partner with PennDOT to conduct several high-visibility enforcement details every year to deter these behaviors.

Josh Woods, Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator with the Highway Safety Network, said every driver is likely to encounter an aggressive driver at some point. He offered the following tips for what to do when that happens:



