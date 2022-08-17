Submit Release
The Confectionery Market is expected to grow by $ 8.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Confectionery Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834693/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the confectionery market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by seasonal demand for confectioneries, increasing demand for premium chocolates, and a rise in penetration of modernized retail chains.
The confectionery market in US analysis includes distribution channel and product segments.

The confectionery market in the US is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Product
• Chocolate confectionery
• Sugar confectionery
• Gum confectionery

This study identifies the rising demand for organic chocolate as one of the prime reasons driving the confectionery market growth in the US during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the confectionery market in the US covers the following areas:
• Confectionery market sizing
• Confectionery market forecast
• Confectionery market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading confectionery market vendors in the US which include American Licorice Co., Anthony Thomas Candy Co., Ashers Chocolate Co., Candyrific, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Elmer Chocolate, Ferrero International, Ford Gum Inc., GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Jelly Belly, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Madelaine Chocolate Co., Tootsie Roll Industries Inc., and Zachary Confections, Inc. Also, the confectionery market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
