Cellular IoT Market size worth $ 29.8 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 24.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing deployment of cellular IoT modules in smart city infrastructure and building automation verticals is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cellular IoT Market" By Offering (Hardware and Software), By Type (2G, 3G), By Application (Agriculture, Environmental Monitoring), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Cellular IoT Market size was valued at USD 4.30 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cellular IoT Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cellular IoT Market Overview

The increasing readying of cellular IoT modules in good town infrastructure and building automation verticals is predicted to propel market growth throughout the forecast period. These verticals can account for quite half-hour of the revenue within the Cellular IoT Market. rising cellular IoT technologies like NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G are creating it doable to link powered devices to the net at a coffee value and with negligible power consumption. Streetlights, traffic sensing and management devices, infrastructure observance devices, trash management devices, and parking management devices are some important uses of cellular IoT in good cities. Implementing IoT and telematics solutions to observe instrumentation and on-road assets due to the restricted variety of technicians is projected to fuel the demand for vehicle telematics shortly.

So, telematics resolution vendors embody cellular IoT modules into their product offerings, creating it easier for off-highway vehicle OEMs and fleet managers to gather and analyze information to identify significant instrumentation usage trends and issues within the field. Furthermore, over the succeeding many years, several factors like sturdy security, omnipresent quality, and resilient networks are projected to spice up the business. Additionally, the demand for high-density, low-power, and inexpensive devices on an oversized scale is predicted to drive the business in the future. The flexibility to control with native property and networking technologies, like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, yet as developments within the "massive adoption" of LTE and technological innovations within the IoT system, are expected to fuel the market throughout the forecasted years.

Key Developments

In February 2021 , Fibocom has partnered with Deutsche Telekom, the world's biggest integrated telecommunications company, and Red tea, and innovative connectivity solutions provider, to just provide best-in-class advertising nuSIM IoT components.

, Fibocom has partnered with Deutsche Telekom, the world's biggest integrated telecommunications company, and Red tea, and innovative connectivity solutions provider, to just provide best-in-class advertising nuSIM IoT components. In April 2020 , u blox, a leading supplier of leading positional awareness and wireless communications technology, confirmed recently the acquisition of Thing stream, an IoT Communication-as-a-Service supplier. Thing stream offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for worldwide IoT connectivity depending on the industry-standard MQTT protocol.

, u blox, a leading supplier of leading positional awareness and wireless communications technology, confirmed recently the acquisition of Thing stream, an IoT Communication-as-a-Service supplier. Thing stream offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for worldwide IoT connectivity depending on the industry-standard MQTT protocol. In April 2021 , Sierra Wireless has invented the HL7845 Module. The standard enables a 450 MHz wireless spectrum and is intended to meet the IoT connectivity requirements of European utility services.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., ZTE Corporation, Gemalto NV, u-blox, Telit Communications, Ericsson AB, ARM Holdings, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cellular IoT Market On the basis of Offering, Type, Application, and Geography.

Cellular IoT Market, By Offering

Cellular IoT Market, By Type

2G



3G



NB–LTE–M



4G



LTE–M



NB–IoT



5G

Cellular IoT Market, By Application

Agriculture



Environmental Monitoring



HealthCare



Manufacturing



Automotive & Transportation



Energy



Others

Cellular IoT Market, By Geography

North America



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

