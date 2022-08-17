Asure Announces Integration with PrismHR to Deliver Payroll Tax Filing System and Services to PEO and ASO Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., ASUR, a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management ("HCM") software solutions, today announced it has entered an agreement to be a preferred provider of payroll tax filing software and services for PrismHR, a leading provider of HR solutions for PEOs, ASOs and their clients.



The agreement includes integration between Asure's FlexTax payroll tax filing engine and PrismHR's payroll system, currently in use by more than 80,000 organizations. It also provides PrismHR customers access to Asure's Payroll Tax Management Services, a flexible suite of options that enable customers to outsource payroll tax filing according to their needs and budget, with the ability to scale and adapt to other service plans as their needs change—without changing platforms.

"This new partnership provides an opportunity to significantly expand our payroll tax business into the PEO and ASO markets, while enabling PrismHR to provide an alternative, standalone tax filing solution that complements their existing HR portfolio," said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. "Our deep expertise in the complex landscape of payroll taxes uniquely positions Asure to deliver not only a user-friendly software solution to PrismHR's customers, but also the experienced counsel and support of a knowledgeable team of payroll tax experts."

The Asure Payroll Tax Management division delivers software and services to support businesses of all sizes with payroll tax filing. Delivered via a SaaS model with premium SOC 1 compliant security controls, the FlexTax payroll solution features an intuitive interface to enter, view, and monitor all aspects of their payroll tax filing process. The solution's new tax portal feature provides 24/7 online access to details about their tax returns, agency status, and payments. Asure's highly scalable payroll tax service supports multi-state filings, which are increasingly important as businesses expand their remote hirings across state lines.

"HR is constantly evolving in the wake of the pandemic, especially with regards to high-volume hiring and the significant expansion of remote employees. Both of these factors dictate a need for a robust payroll tax filing solution that is scalable and easy to use, as well as equipped to navigate the patchwork of multi-state filings and changing jurisdictions," said Rodney Murrell, Vice President, Payroll Tax Management at Asure. "These are key features of Asure's standalone Payroll Tax Filing solution that will be critical to many of the PEOs and ASOs that PrismHR serves."

The integration between Asure's Payroll Tax Filing system and PrismHR's payroll solution is expected to go live on October 1.

To learn more, contact us at asuresoftware.com/contact



About Asure Software

Asure ASUR is a leading provider of Human Capital Management ("HCM") software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure's Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources ("HR") services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com .

Investor Relations Contact Randal Rudniski Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis 512-859-3562 randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com