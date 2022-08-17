FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 1, 2022

Contact: Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer (802) 272-1714

Anthony.Leshinskie@vermont.gov

MEDIA RELEASE August 22nd Meeting of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Announced

Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fourth meeting of 2022 on Monday, August 22, from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. As permitted by ACT 78 of the 2022 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted as a webcast and teleconference.

