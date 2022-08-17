Dental Liners and Bases Market Size To Hit 1,995.14 Million by 2030

Dental Linerssss

Dental liners and bases market size was valued at $1,322.64 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,995.14 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%

The growth of the global dental liners and bases market is attributed to rise in population, increase in prevalence of dental caries, and surge in dental restorative procedures.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists utilize dental liners/bases to improve the outcome of treating dental caries along with other dental restoration procedures. Manufacturers of dental materials are constantly introducing new versions of existing products (including addition of polymers and silver in the prime material), and research studies are being conducted to analyze the efficacy of these newly introduced dental liners/bases. Thus, with increase in number of dental restoration procedures, the need for new dental liners/bases material has also emerged. In addition, surge in demand for dental liners/bases materials exhibiting bactericidal properties has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Increase in prevalence of dental caries, surge in dental restoration procedures, increase in emphasis on healthcare provision & financing, and patient preference for oral health management drive the growth of the global dental liners and bases market. However, side effects and risks of infections associated with dental pulp in dental restoration procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness about technologically advanced dental procedures and social campaigns by various governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) present new opportunities in the coming years.

The growth of the dental liners and bases market is majorly driven due to rise in prevalence of dental caries across the globe mainly due to consumption of unhealthy acidic food, sweets, and reduction in oral care. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population, growth in number of patients especially children with dental caries significantly boost the market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Lockdown restrictions imposed by governments led to closure of clinics and non-essential dental procedures were postponed to avoid the possibility of cross-contamination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visits to dental clinics and hospitals were reduced considerably even after lifting off lockdown restrictions. This also impacted the demand for dental liners and bases negatively.

North America accounted for a majority of the global dental liners and bases market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of dental caries, surge in patients demanding premium quality & high-priced dental restoration products, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness towards dental hygiene & dental restoration procedures.

Key Findings of The Study

By material, zinc oxide eugenol segment was the highest contributor to the dental liners and bases market in 2020.

On the basis of end user, dental clinics segment was the highest contributor to the dental liners and bases market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

3M Company

Coltene Holding AG

Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation)

Dentsply Sirona Inc.,

DenMat Holdings Llc

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Shofu Inc.

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

VOCO GmbH.

