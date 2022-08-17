Nexgen's New English Language Course for Young Emergent Bilinguals Launched Today
With neoJr+, schools in the U.S., Canada, and abroad can now use neo's AI-driven technology for students ages four and up.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexgen English Online Co. (neo) announced the official release of neoJr+ in time for the start of the new 2022-23 school year. Young emergent bilinguals will be studying with neoJr+ at various schools across the US, Canada, and abroad.
As with all neo's solutions, neoJr+ students will log into neoStudy Online or the neoStudy mobile app to learn at their own pace. neo's adaptive Assessment Test ensures learners begin to study at the skill level that is right for them. Teachers and administrators can track learners’ progress using the neo Dashboard, an online tool that offers everything from bulk-uploading students and classes, to grading and Recommended Class Activities (RCAs). With the click of a button, RCAs provide teachers with additional classroom practice of the concepts, grammar and vocabulary found in neoJr+ lessons.
"With almost 5 million students in US public schools learning English as a second language, we are confident neoJr+ can help bridge the gap for young Emergent Bilinguals," says Ian Adam, neo’s CEO and President. neoJr+ provides the necessary tools for students to join mainstream classrooms much sooner than with traditional language programs. "As they work towards completing their level goals, neo's Artificial intelligence (AI) ensures each student advances to mastery at a pace appropriate for them," added Adam.
neoJr+ is based on Let's Go, the world's most successful English language textbook series for children, published by Oxford University Press. neoJr+ features Sam and Ginger, the course’s feline guides. "Students earn points as they interact with Sam and Ginger in phonics, vocabulary, and grammar activities; sing songs; and play games—they don't realize they are learning because they are engaged and having fun," says Dr. Andrew Blasky, neo's Chief Learning Officer.
neoJr+ is one of three neo courses in the neoClassroom series for educational institutions. Once students complete neoJr+, they can continue their English studies with neoPrep+. University learners study with neo+. All courses include internationally accepted certificates for each level, as defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).
About Nexgen
Nexgen is a Silicon-Valley company based in San Jose, California. Nexgen is dedicated to providing English language learners with sophisticated learning content, which when combined with real-time advanced AI allows learners to achieve their English goals–guaranteed.
