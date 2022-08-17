Temporary Intersection Closures and Marion Road Reopening Scheduled for 41st Street DDI Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that temporary road closures are scheduled as part of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond (DDI) construction project in Sioux Falls. The first scheduled closure will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, when the north side of the intersection at 41st Street and Meadow Avenue will be closed while the construction crew installs an irrigation service.

The second closure will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, where the north side of the intersection at 41st Street and Terry Avenue will be closed for dirt work and gravel cushion placement.

Both intersections are expected to reopen at the end of their noted respective workdays.

During both closures, one lane in each direction will remain open on the south side of 41st Street. Motorists should use signalized intersections to make left turns. Marion Road between 41st Street and 39th Street is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. This section of the road was previously closed to install and replace underground utilities.

Looking Ahead:

Intermittent intersection closures on 41st Street between Terry Avenue and Meadow Avenue will continue as work progresses east toward Interstate 29 through early fall. Closures will alternate with at least one intersection open at all times.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

For additional details, visit the project website at www.41stddi.com. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

