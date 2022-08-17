Laboratory Automation Market to See Y-o-Y Growth of 6.9%; Witnessing Growth and Value

Laboratory Automation Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Laboratory Automation Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Laboratory Automation market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global laboratory automation market was valued at $4,884 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary innovative approach used in the laboratory to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analysis of different scientific materials. Automated laboratory equipment and software are adopted among the laboratories in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, and hospitals to streamline workflow. Key advantages such as increase in productivity efficiency, lower cost of operation, and enhanced safety are the key drivers of the laboratory automation market. In addition, growth in adoption of automated laboratory systems in pharmaceutical companies & R&D institutes, developing R&D infrastructure in emerging economies, technological advancement in lab automation equipment, and rise in demand for miniaturize process equipment are significantly contributing toward the market growth.

By product, the market is categorized into equipment and software & informatics. At present, the equipment segment is the major revenue contributor and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Some key factors such as rise in demand for automated laboratory equipment, and technological advancements are majorly driving the market growth.

Laboratory Automation Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Laboratory Automation Market by Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Automation Market By Product Type: Equipment and Software & Informatics

Laboratory Automation Market By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, and Proteomics Solutions

Laboratory Automation Market By End User: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

