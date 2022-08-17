Bioreactors Market - A Story of Very Rapid Development with CAGR of 10.7% | Allied Market Research

Bioreactors Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Bioreactors Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Bioreactors market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are BBI-Biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Getinge, Infors HT, Merck KGAA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotech Solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global bioreactors market was valued at $2.615 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.328 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

A bioreactor is defined as a manufacturing device or apparatus in which biological reaction is carried out, in a closed system and support the growth cultivation of organisms such as mammalian cells, yeast cells, bacteria, and animal cells. It is used for bioprocessing where both the aerobic and anaerobic procedures are followed. Bioreactors are designed in cylindrical shape and are available in various scales for manufacturing of biologic products. They are used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for development of monoclonal antibody and vaccine. They are sterile vessel with gassing facility and a temperature controller mechanism, which is essential to start a biochemical process.

The factors that drive the growth of the bioreactors market include a rise in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, ulcerative colitis, and cystic fibrosis; increase in number of clinical and pre-clinical trial study; advancements in R&D activities for vaccine production; and a surge in demand for single use bioreactors. For instance, in January 2021, Eppendorf, a leading life science company, announced the launch of BioFlo 720, which is a bioprocess control system for application of pilot/production scale using single-use bioreactors. Market players are focusing on the development of complex molecules, which surge the demand for advanced bioreactors in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Bioreactors Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Bioreactors Market by Key Players: BBI-Biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Getinge, Infors HT, Merck KGAA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotech Solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bioreactors Market By Type: Glass, Stainless Steel, and Single-Use

Bioreactors Market By Usage: Lab-Scale Production, Pilot-Scale Production, and Full-Scale Production

Bioreactors Market By Scale: 5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, and Above 1500L

Bioreactors Market By Control Type: Manual, and Automated

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

