Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group, Featured in Rookstool Interview Series

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Pellegrino, founder of Goldstone Financial Group was recently featured on Rookstool Interviews as part of a series with entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other people of influence. In his interview with Rookstool, Mr. Pellegrino offers advice and answers questions on a wide range of topics, including what led him to his current career path, what people helped him along the way, what inspired him to start Goldstone Financial Group, his philosophy around investing, and many others.

In response to a question about some of the biggest mistakes people make regarding their finances, Anthony Pellegrino said: “One of the biggest mistakes I see people make is not saving enough for retirement. Too many people think they can just rely on Social Security or their company's pension plan, but those sources of income are often not enough to cover all of your expenses in retirement. That's why it's so important to start saving early and to make sure you're contributing enough to get the most out of your employer's matching program, if they offer one.”

Anthony Pellegrino also had advice for how people can overcome some of the challenges they may face during retirement: “One of the biggest financial challenges people face in retirement is figuring out how to generate income from their investment portfolio. With traditional investing, you're relying on the stock market to provide you with the capital gains or dividends that can help supplement your Social Security or pension income. But in today's low-interest rate environment, that can be a challenge. That's why I focus on helping my clients build a retirement income plan that includes accounts with lifetime income features. This way, no matter what happens with the stock market, my clients will have a paycheck they can count on for life.”

Discussing the unique services that are offered at Goldstone Financial Group as well as what sets it apart from other financial advisors, Mr. Pellegrino continues: “At Goldstone Financial Group, we offer a wide range of services designed to help our clients achieve their financial goals. We offer professional asset management, retirement planning, and income planning services, as well as a host of other financial planning services. We also have a team of experienced professionals who can provide guidance and support throughout the entire process. One of the things that sets Goldstone Financial Group apart from other financial advisors is our commitment to always putting our clients first. As a fiduciary, we are legally bound to always act in our clients’ best interests, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We also pride ourselves on providing unbiased advice and guidance so our clients can make the best decisions for their future.”

About Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group

Goldstone Financial Group's Anthony Pellegrino has dedicated his practice to not only assisting individuals in planning for their financial futures but also to remaining by their side as a partner in accomplishing their goals. He creates financial programs that aim to provide regular, predictable profits despite market changes and risks. He accomplishes this by prioritizing the demands of his clientele. Anthony Pellegrino, as a fiduciary, has a legal obligation to prioritize his customers' needs over his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors. Anthony Pellegrino was named one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013 and ranked in the Top 1% of all Safe Money Specialists in the country. He has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Chicago Magazine twice, based on customer and peer votes. This is a consumer-based financial services award presented to wealth managers in the Chicago area who received the greatest overall client satisfaction scores. Pellegrino's rising popularity led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. He considers himself fortunate to be regarded as a financial expert in the Chicagoland area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities examination and is an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license.

Goldstone Financial Group are advisors who operate under the ﬁduciary standard and are armed with knowledge to provide sophisticated wealth-management services and advice. They work as Investment Advisor Representatives under a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) ﬁrm. They are registered with the SEC or the state security division. They have completed the necessary steps, including many hours of training and ﬁnancial education courses, to become Investment Advisor Representatives (IAR) that are held to the Fiduciary Standard. More than 1,500 clients have been helped by Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group to bridge the wage gap during retirement by using accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and provide a paycheck for life. Pellegrino also provides professional asset management services through a broad range of actively managed accounts and assets. On Sunday mornings, Anthony Pellegrino can be seen on CBS as the co-host of the television show "Securing Your Financial Future." The show previously broadcast on WLS 890AM radio station for five years, where it was regarded as one of Chicago's most listened to* financial and economic radio discussion shows. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children. He has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops.