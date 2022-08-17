Submit Release
Traffic Advisory for Open Newbury Street on August 21, 2022

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway.

The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, and Dartmouth Street will all remain open, while Exeter Street, Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street. This event is also planned for Sunday, August 28, 2022 and the four Sundays in September. You can learn more on the Open Newbury Street website.

We encourage people attending encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

“No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” will be at the following locations:

Newbury Street

Both sides, from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Exeter Street

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street

Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

