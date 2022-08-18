Admiral America Energy and Geely Farizon Intelligent Technology sign an agreement to initiate a Strategic partnership.

A joint statement was signed on Monday, August 15th for the development and expansion of the commercial EV sector in the Middle East, Africa, and India markets.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admiral America Energy Inc, a specialist in the electric transportation ecosystem, and Farizon Auto, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, signed a joint alliance that will play an integral part in Admiral’s ecosystem of next-generation commercial vehicles, through the supply of electric trucks and vans. Admiral’s ecosystem consists of a wide range of zero-emission vehicles, with full charging and energy storage solutions. Admiral specializes in understanding and developing the full infrastructure to achieve the optimum fleet electrification strategy for both government and the private sector. This is key in the journey to reduce carbon footprint, improve efficiency, and lower operating costs.Frank Bernthaler, COO of Admiral Energy said that “This strategic partnership with Geely’s Farizon Auto is a milestone for AAE to develop the EV truck business in the Middle East, Africa, and India. Together with our local partners, electric trucks are key for our business and become an integral part for governments, municipalities, fleet operators, and large infrastructure projects to achieve their goals on route to carbon neutrality”.Song Zhaohuan, CBO of Farizon Auto commented, “The middle east market is, and will always be, an integral part of our core business. This signing with AAE further solidifies our middle east strategy and our global market ambitions.".As part of this long-term strategic alignment the first test vehicle, an 8T LFP-powered commercial truck, will arrive in the UAE at the end of August 2022 for road testing. As part of this testing will be successfully passing climate conditions experienced in the middle east region.Admiral America Energy Inc. ( https://www.admiral.energy Admiral Corporation of America Inc. was incorporated in the US in 1934 and known globally for its line of durable quality electronics and home appliances. The company has diversified into Admiral America Energy Inc. in 2021 which specializes in developing and engineering an integrated zero-emission mobility ecosystem with a wide range of electric vehicles, energy charging, and storage solutions.Geely Commercial Vehicle Group (GCV), a subsidiary of Fortune 500 company Geely Holding Group, was founded in 2014. Headquartered in Hangzhou with 6 manufacturing bases around China, GCV has put investment development and collectivized management at the forefront of the group’s operation. It has also utilized R&D and a winning business model as the group’s core competence for decades to come.