Generic Drug Market Size Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 6.0% by 2029: Top Players & Competitive Analysis

Global Generic Drug Market

Generic Drug Market Research, Outlook, Development, Study, Overview, Insights & Forecast upto 2029

Generic Drug Market research report comprises of the end to end research solutions created using effective methodology.

Global generic drug market was valued at USD 329.26 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 540.15 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Generic Drug Market Scenario

Generic drug are bioequivalent to branded drugs in terms of strength, dose, quality, safety, performance, and efficacy, but they differ in other ways, such as the manufacturing technique used in drug development, excipients, and packaging. When the patents for current banded medications expire, generic pharmaceuticals become available. Rather than being connected with a specific manufacturer, generic drugs are basically subject to government restrictions in various nations.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Generic Drug Market are : Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., (Israel), Mylan N.V., (U.S), Novartis AG, (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., (U.S), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (India), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA., (Germany), Lupin (India), Endo International plc., (Ireland), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Novartis AG (Germany), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., (U.K) STADA Arzneimittel AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S) and Aspen Holdings (South Africa) among other domestic and global players.

Global Generic Drug Market Scope And Market Size:

The generic drug market is segmented on the basis of type, brand, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Type

Simple Generics

Super Generics

Brand

Pure Generic

Branded Generic

Indication

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Oncology

Respiratory

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Regional Outlook of Global Generic Drug Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on Generic Drug provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Generic Drug market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Generic Drug Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increasing Requirement Of Generic Drugs

The surge of patent expiration of branded drugs is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Growing Investments and Advancements

The rising investments in extensive research and development activities and advances in the formulation such as fixed dose combination and cost-effective treatment are also projected to cushion the growth of the market. Moreover, the large numbers of licensing and partnering strategies to launch new products by key vendors are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Recent government reimbursement programs have favored lower-cost options, which will further expand the generic drug market's growth rate in the future.

Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the growth in geriatric population are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the high demand for generic medicines also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

