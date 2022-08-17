Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Segmented by Types, End-User Industry, Geography, Share, Trend, Analysis & Forecast to 2029

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market

The global polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis and Insights

The global polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,416,823.42 thousand by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the polylactic acid (PLA) market is the increasing demand for a multi-layer packaging for preventing oxygen and water permeation, increasing demand for biodegradable packaging alternatives from the packaging industry, PLA can be an alternative to petroleum-based polymers, growing demand for bio-based plastics film in agriculture, imposition of strict regulations on environmental safety by various governments.

Market Definition

Increasing demand for biodegradable packaging alternatives from the packaging industry is an important driver for the global polylactic acid (PLA) market. PLA can be an alternative to petroleum-based polymers, and the growing demand for bio-based plastics film in agriculture is expected to boost the growth of the global polylactic acid (PLA) market. The multi-functionalities of PLA and growing consumer inclination towards eco-friendly plastic products are accepted to bring opportunity to the global polylactic acid (PLA) market. However, poor performance issues compared to conventional plastic challenge global polylactic acid (PLA) market growth.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a type of renewable plastic primarily derived from renewable materials like corn starch and sugarcane. Polylactic acid (PLA) possesses several beneficial mechanical properties over other biodegradable polymers. Polylactic acid (PLA) is a thermoplastic aliphatic polymer, and this bioplastic is produced from the crystallization of lactic acid. Having a chemical formula (C3H4O2) n, the polylactic acid (PLA) is a semi-crystalline and biodegradable hydrophobic polymer. Polylactic acid (PLA) can be broken down into a range of biodegradable components, which makes it ideal for application by a wide range of applications.

Competitive Landscape and Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Share Analysis

Global polylactic acid (PLA) market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the Global Polylactic acid (PLA) market.

Some of the prominent participants operating in the Global Polylactic acid (PLA) market are BASF SE, Futerro, NatureWorks LLC, TotalEnergies Corbion, Sulzer Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Merck KGaA, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Polyvel Inc., UNITIKA LTD., Jiangxi Academy of Sciences Biological New Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tong-jie-liang Biomaterials Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., and Radici Partecipazioni SpA.

Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for biodegradable packaging alternatives from the packaging industry

The pandemic has led to a positive impact on the growth of the packaging industry. It has resulted in high demand for plastic packaging, including eco-friendly substitutes of plastics such as packaging materials made from PLA. Food manufacturers, who initially opted for other types of packaging, had initiated using PLA-based packaging, as products are economical, safe, and enduring. Additionally, due to the increase in sustainability in the packaging industry for maintaining product quality, biopolymer packaging materials such as PLA-based materials are increasing as PLA decomposes into water and carbon dioxide in approximately 47 to 90 days. Four times faster than PET-based bags used in various packaging. Moreover, their low cost, renewable raw materials, and agro-industrial waste usage drive their demand, as polylactic acid is obtained from renewable sources.

PLA can be an alternative to petroleum-based polymers

Apart from this, polylactic acid is used in manufacturing various components used in the automotive sector. Polylactic acids are used in applications such as the interior parts and hood under components. These products are known for reducing their carbon footprint owing to their high bio content. PLA offers numerous properties such as UV resistance, impact resistance, high gloss, dimensional stability, and coloring ability. These factors make it an alternative to most traditional plastics made up of petroleum products and raw materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polybutylene terephthalate, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and polyamide, which are preferred for automotive engine compartments and interiors and other uses as well.

Growing demand for bio-based plastics film in agriculture

With growing awareness regarding disposal problems of non-degradable films, applications of polylactic acid-based mulch films are expected to increase in agriculture. Mulch films are extensively used in the cultivation of fruits & vegetables. The mechanical properties of PLA are comparable to the existing mulch film products and have the advantage of being completely biodegradable through a single growing season. This will positively impact the market growth and act as a global polylactic acid (PLA) market driver.

Imposition of strict regulations on environmental safety by various governments

Due to environmental concerns and fast climate-changing factors, regulatory authorities, such as EPA, FDA, and many others, are increasingly opting for biodegradable plastics such as polylactic acid (PLA) and focusing on increasing consumer awareness regarding the need for the use of biodegradable products.

Global Polylactic acid (PLA) Market Scope

Global polylactic acid (PLA) market is categorized based on type, raw material, form, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Type

Racemic PLLA (Poly-l-lactic acid)

PDLA (Poly-d-lactic acid)

Regular PLLA (Poly-l-lactic acid)

PDLLA (Poly-dl-lactic acid)

PLA Blends

Based on type, the global polylactic acid (PLA) market is classified into five segments, namely Racemic PLLA (Poly-l-lactic acid), PDLA (Poly-d-lactic acid), Regular PLLA (Poly-l-lactic acid), PDLLA (Poly-dl-lactic acid), and PLA Blends.

Raw Material

Sugarcane

Corn

Cassava

Sugar Beet

Others

Based on raw material, the global polylactic acid (PLA) market is classified into sugarcane, corn, cassava, sugar beet, and others.

Form

Films and Sheets

Coatings

Fiber

Others

Based on the form, the global polylactic acid (PLA) market is classified into films and sheets, coatings, fiber, and others.

Application

Packaging

Transport

Agriculture

Medical

Electronics

Textile

Hygiene

Others

Based on application, the global polylactic acid (PLA) market is segmented into packaging, transport, agriculture, medical, electronics, textile, hygiene, and others.

End User

Plastic Films

Bottles

Biodegradable Medical Devices

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Polylactic Acid (PLA) market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Polylactic Acid (PLA) market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

Reasons for buying this report:

Analysing the outlook of the Polylactic Acid (PLA) market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

To study current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Distribution Channel Sales Analysis by Value

Competitive landscape involving the Polylactic Acid (PLA) market share of major players, along with the new product launch and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategy employed by the major market players

