Personal Care Shower and Bath Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during Forecast Period (2022-2028) | BlueWeave Consulting

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increased global awareness of health and hygiene post-Covid-19 pandemic especially. The improvement in the living standards and increased disposable income of consumers has resulted in increased demand for customized, expensive and aesthetic products, with enhanced natural and organic ingredients, which is also driving the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market.



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market are booming predominantly due to the rising global awareness of personal health and hygiene. Consumers' living standards and disposable income are rising, so they prefer customized, expensive, aesthetic products. The demand for germ-protecting, therapeutic, and antiseptic bathing products has increased post-Covid-19 pandemic. The products with enhanced natural and organic ingredients such as seed oil, shea butter, aloe vera, tea tree, glycerin, almond oil, argan oil, fruit extracts, and vitamins are more preferred by consumers due to their therapeutic action.

Increased Usage in Hospitality Sector is Driving the Market Growth

Personal Care Shower and Bath Products have become an irreplaceable part of the hospitality sector, including resorts, hotels, lodging, inns, etc. Every guest is provided with a range of shower gel, body scrub, soap, shampoo, and conditioner. Marriott Hotels introduced their premium personal care brand, This Works, which included an amenity collection of shampoos, conditioners, bathing bars, shower gels, and shower caps to provide a luxurious and relaxing experience to their guests. To prevent infections and maintain hygiene, Vernacare Limited introduced a range of body wash products for bed washing patients, such as Foam Bath, Clinician Body Wash, and Oasis Bed Bath.

Prescence of Toxic Chemicals is Limiting the Market Growth

The use of chemicals in personal care shower and bath products is of great concern to consumers. The toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde, phthalates, phosphates, parabens, sulfates, silicones, etc., show harmful effects on the skin, such as allergic reactions and rashes. Due to these harmful effects on the skin, big players and manufacturers have decided to revolutionize this domain with natural and herbal personal care shower and bath products, due to which considerable growth is estimated in the forecast period.

Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market - By Product Type

Based on product type, the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market are segmented into shower gels, liquid soap, solid soap, body scrub, bath additives, and others. Amidst the segmentation, the shower gels and liquid soap segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 as it is an alternative to solid soaps to protect against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Moreover, it is due to the rising demand for hair styling gel and hair-repair shampoo products that aid in treating dandruff issues. On the other hand, the body scrubs segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028 due to its efficient skin rejuvenation property, which removes the dead skin cells to maintain smoother skin.

Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market - Regional Insights

Based on regions, the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market have been segmented into five categories- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, North America led the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath market share in 2021 due to the rising penetration of e-commerce and social media. The demand for natural and organic products and male-oriented brands accelerated the market's growth. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increased awareness of personal care and hygiene. The growing consumption of sustainable shower and bath care products in India and anti-dandruff shampoos and glossy hair repair conditioners in China is expected to boost the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market

The Global Personal Care Shower and Bath market was positively impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden rise in infections led to an increase in usage of bathing bars, hand washes, bath gels, body washes, body scrubs, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, etc., which led to a global upsurge in demand. As the awareness of personal care and hygiene increased, the demand for personal care shower and bath products rose, and people started stocking these products. The prominent players in this domain focused on increasing their production to meet the increasing demand for these products; for example, Henkel raised its soap supply capacity by roughly 30% globally.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market are highly fragmented with several manufacturing companies. The key players operating in the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market are Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Amway, Godrej Consumer Products, Lion Corporation, GOJO Industries Inc., The Body Shop, Shiseido, 3Lab Inc., The Face Shop, L'Oreal, Colgate Palmolive Co., Natura & Co. Holding S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, L'Artisan Parfumeur, ITC Limited, Kao Corporation, Plum Island Soap Co. and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Personal Care Shower and Bath Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

In 2021, Olay launched a Retinol containing Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash which helped consumers reduce skin inflammation with long-lasting hydration.

In 2021, Ivory launched Moisturizing Body Wash with a hint of coconut. This body wash has hydrating and moisturizing properties for dry and sensitive skin due to the presence of petrolatum.

Scope of the Report:

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year - 2022 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, South Africa) Product Service/Segmentation By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Key Players Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Amway, Godrej Consumer Products, Lion Corporation, GOJO Industries Inc., The Body Shop, Shiseido, 3Lab Inc., The Face Shop, L’Oreal, Colgate Palmolive Co., Natura & Co. Holding S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, L'Artisan Parfumeur, ITC Limited, Kao Corporation, Plum Island Soap Co. and other prominent players.

By Product Type

Shower Gels and Liquid Soap

Solid Soap

Body Scrub

Bath Additives

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline Stores



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores

Online Stores



By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa









